Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Crowds Camp Out Overnight For President Trump’s ‘Keep America Great’ Rally In New Jersey

CBS 2 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The president is hosting a Keep America Great rally at 7 p.m. inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Doors are scheduled to open at 3 p.m.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Crowds Camp Out Overnight For Trump Rally

Crowds Camp Out Overnight For Trump Rally 00:15

 Crowds of people camped out in the cold overnight ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in New Jersey.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump's Re-Election Campaign Rolls Into Jersey Shore [Video]President Trump's Re-Election Campaign Rolls Into Jersey Shore

Crystal Cranmore reports from Wildwood.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:00Published

Hundreds Camped Out Ahead Of President Trump's Rally In Wildwood [Video]Hundreds Camped Out Ahead Of President Trump's Rally In Wildwood

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet Jeff Van Drew, the party-switching lawmaker who will join Trump at his New Jersey rally

Former Democratic Congressman Jeff Van Drew, whom Donald Trump welcomed to the GOP, will join the president at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.
USATODAY.com

Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state’s primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire is getting its first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign season from President Donald Trump, and it will be held on the eve of...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mpickering65

MJP Crowds Camp Out Overnight For President Trump’s ‘Keep America Great’ Rally In New Jersey https://t.co/sbV9PrzfZ3 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.