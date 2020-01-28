Global  

Mississippi governor to close notorious prison unit after string of inmate deaths

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Gov. Tate Reeves told lawmakers Monday he has ordered the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman's notorious Unit 29 closed.
 
News video: Mississippi governor: Close part of notorious state prison

Mississippi governor: Close part of notorious state prison

 Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state will take steps to close part of a notorious prison that has been rocked by deadly violence.

