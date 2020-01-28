Global  

Emmanuel Sanders: Trade to 49ers “best” for both him, Broncos

Denver Post Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Trading Emmanuel Sanders allowed the Broncos to hand over their receivers' room to Courtland Sutton and acquire two more mid-round picks. Acquiring Sanders allowed the 49ers to add a veteran to a young room.
