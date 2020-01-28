Amazing video shows a dozen strangers lift an SUV off a woman pinned underneath



Recent related videos from verified sources Police In Texas Looking For Mugger In Cadillac Who Assaulted 80-Year-Old During Purse Snatching A man driving a luxury SUV stalked and mugged an 80-year-old woman as she walked to a rail station and now police in Texas are asking for help identifying him. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:36Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Crowd lifts SUV to save woman trapped after New York City crash Nearly a dozen people on Sunday lifted an SUV to rescue a woman who became trapped under a car after she was apparently run over on the Lower East Side, video...

FOXNews.com 1 day ago



Strangers stop to save a woman stuck under an SUV in New York City Strangers rushed to a woman after a traffic incident knocked her over and trapped her under an SUV in New York City.

USATODAY.com 18 hours ago



