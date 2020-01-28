Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Amazing video shows a dozen strangers lift an SUV off a woman pinned underneath

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A group of bystanders rescued a woman who was pinned under an SUV in New York City. Amazingly, she walked away with no broken bones.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police In Texas Looking For Mugger In Cadillac Who Assaulted 80-Year-Old During Purse Snatching [Video]Police In Texas Looking For Mugger In Cadillac Who Assaulted 80-Year-Old During Purse Snatching

A man driving a luxury SUV stalked and mugged an 80-year-old woman as she walked to a rail station and now police in Texas are asking for help identifying him. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Crowd lifts SUV to save woman trapped after New York City crash

Nearly a dozen people on Sunday lifted an SUV to rescue a woman who became trapped under a car after she was apparently run over on the Lower East Side, video...
FOXNews.com

Strangers stop to save a woman stuck under an SUV in New York City

Strangers rushed to a woman after a traffic incident knocked her over and trapped her under an SUV in New York City.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.