Questions surround conditions at time of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Before his fatal crash, Kobe Bryant had spoken about frequently choosing helicopter travel over cars due to Los Angeles traffic. Investigators are looking into why his last flight went wrong as many ask why the helicopter was allowed to fly in such dense fog. Kris Van Cleave reports on what investigators know so far and what they hope to learn. 👓 View full article



