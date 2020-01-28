Bernie Sanders surges in the polls, but what do voters really think?
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has surged in the polls ahead of the Iowa caucus. CBS News political contributor Jamal Simmons joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what that means to voters on the ground. He also comments on what John Bolton’s testimony would mean for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College. 30% support Sanders and 21% support Biden, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College....
Sen. Bernie Sanders passed formed Vice President Joe Biden in a poll on the popular betting site PredictIt. According to Business Insiders, this is the first time for Sanders and right before the first..