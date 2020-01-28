Global  

Bernie Sanders surges in the polls, but what do voters really think?

CBS News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has surged in the polls ahead of the Iowa caucus. CBS News political contributor Jamal Simmons joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what that means to voters on the ground. He also comments on what John Bolton’s testimony would mean for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
News video: Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus 01:18

 Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College. 30% support Sanders and 21% support Biden, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College....

Bernie Sanders Passed Joe Biden In Popular Betting Poll [Video]Bernie Sanders Passed Joe Biden In Popular Betting Poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders passed formed Vice President Joe Biden in a poll on the popular betting site PredictIt. According to Business Insiders, this is the first time for Sanders and right before the first..

Polls: Sanders Narrow Lead Going Into Iowa [Video]Polls: Sanders Narrow Lead Going Into Iowa

Associated Press Recent surveys of the Iowa Democratic caucusgoers show Sen. Bernie Sanders in a strong position ahead of the state's February 3 caucuses, but the contest is still unpredictable and..

Polls show Bernie Sanders with tight lead in New Hampshire

"With three weeks to go until the New Hampshire Democratic primary, polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading in the state. Politico reporter Trent...
CBS News

Al Sharpton Argues Primary Voters Will Go for Bernie Sanders if GOP Shuts Down Trump Impeachment

The Rev. Al Sharpton appeared during MSNBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, which broke to discuss independent Sen. Bernie Sanders...
Mediaite


Dee75205773

just...DEE‼️ Bernie Sanders surges in the polls, but what do voters really think? - YouTube https://t.co/AbtiucYefg 12 minutes ago

TOAK19054

Tausif Khan "Bernie Sanders surges in the polls, but what do voters really think?" https://t.co/ZBvZMesPyb 21 minutes ago

Sandersbot1000

Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @KTVOTV: Establishment officials are struggling to mask their concern about Bernie Sanders' strength with polls showing the self-describ… 3 hours ago

KTVOTV

KTVO Television Establishment officials are struggling to mask their concern about Bernie Sanders' strength with polls showing the… https://t.co/boZGuoLF1k 3 hours ago

jetboy24

Sagar Pete Buttigieg insists Bernie Sanders ‘can’t beat Trump’ after senator surges in polls..#PeteButtigieg.. 6 hours ago

thekc23

#NOWARWITHIRAN #JusticeForAll #MedicareForAll RT @Williamkellehe4: Bernie Sanders surges ahead in polls, shows he'll beat Trump by double digits. Democrats: we must defeat Bernie Sand… 11 hours ago

propuestamcd

Gabriel Gonzalez Bernie Sanders SURGES In MULTIPLE POLLS In NH & Iowa, Takes COMMANDING L... https://t.co/l4OJaIYRSb via @YouTube 12 hours ago

Ageno12001

Agenor Defigueiredo Bernie Sanders SURGES In MULTIPLE POLLS In NH & Iowa, Takes COMMANDING L... https://t.co/XncnJ6Tu30 via @YouTube 13 hours ago

