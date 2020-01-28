Global  

Hunter Biden agrees to pay child support to Arkansas woman, avoids court appearance

Delawareonline Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Arkansas court redacted the amount of child support Biden agreed to pay.
 
Hunter Biden Ordred To Court [Video]Hunter Biden Ordred To Court

A judge ordered Hunter Biden to appear in an Arkansas court. A judge will decide if Hunter should be held in contempt. Hunter refused to disclose financial information to a the mother of one of his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Hunter Biden declared the father of illegitimate child [Video]Hunter Biden declared the father of illegitimate child

A judge ruled Hunter Biden is the &quot;biological and legal father&quot; of a child had with an Arkansas woman.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published


Hunter Biden agrees to pay monthly child support, ending standoff over contempt

Hunter Biden has agreed to pay monthly child support retroactive to November 2018, ending a standoff that began days ago when the judge in his Arkansas paternity...
FOXNews.com

Hunter Biden ordered to appear at Arkansas court hearing

A judge has ordered Hunter Biden to appear in court next week for a hearing in the high-profile paternity lawsuit brought by an Arkansas woman. 
FOXNews.com

DianaFry18

Diana RT @deenie7940: Amid damning photos, impeachment spotlight, Hunter Biden finally agrees to child support https://t.co/CH4HPQZaEg via @BIZPA… 15 seconds ago

pam_sands

Pam Sands 🌟🌟🌟 RT @RacySicilian: Hunter Biden agrees to pay monthly child support, ending standoff over contempt. His wife is pregnant yet he's trying n… 54 seconds ago

ride1hour

[email protected] RT @_NCPatriot_: Hunter Biden Agrees to Pay Child Support in Custody Case, Still Hasn't Turned Over Financial Records https://t.co/rBcpFvbo… 1 minute ago

heleoreilly

Helen RT @SaraCarterDC: Hunter Biden agrees to pay monthly child support, ending standoff over contempt https://t.co/DUXRbDiUrq 2 minutes ago

shyredmd

Denise M Dechene🌅 RT @delawareonline: The Arkansas court redacted the amount of child support Biden agreed to pay. https://t.co/QUBgZhDzmy 3 minutes ago

_NCPatriot_

= Linda🇺🇸Wray = Hunter Biden Agrees to Pay Child Support in Custody Case, Still Hasn't Turned Over Financial Records… https://t.co/t0w553uHJW 3 minutes ago

IMCarson1

IMCarson RT @blmgtnman991: A conflict of interest, re: Burizsma (WH Defense Teams' Pam Bondi). An extremely reluctant agreement to man-up and pay (r… 4 minutes ago

crewomen

C.R.E.W. RT @CNNPolitics: Hunter Biden agrees to pay child support in paternity case settlement, just days before he was scheduled for a mandatory c… 4 minutes ago

