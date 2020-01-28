Kobe Bryant crash investigators report 'tremendous response' to request for weather photos; NTSB official describes debris field
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () A public appeal for video and photographs showing weather conditions at the time of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash has generated a “tremendous response,” the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.
Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on Sunday, when overcast skies and fog grounded other aircraft. Gavino Garay has more.
As the investigation into Kobe Bryant's deadly helicopter crash resumes Tuesday morning, his loss continues to hit home for many in the Las Vegas area and tributes have been popping up all around the..
