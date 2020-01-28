Global  

Kobe Bryant crash investigators report 'tremendous response' to request for weather photos; NTSB official describes debris field

FOXNews.com
A public appeal for video and photographs showing weather conditions at the time of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash has generated a “tremendous response,” the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.
 Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on Sunday, when overcast skies and fog grounded other aircraft. Gavino Garay has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Remembering Kobe Bryant: Deadly crash investigation [Video]Remembering Kobe Bryant: Deadly crash investigation

federal authorities will continue to search the crash site where nine people, including NBA superstar Kobe Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:37Published

Tributes for Kobe Bryant across the Las Vegas valley [Video]Tributes for Kobe Bryant across the Las Vegas valley

As the investigation into Kobe Bryant's deadly helicopter crash resumes Tuesday morning, his loss continues to hit home for many in the Las Vegas area and tributes have been popping up all around the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Foggy weather scrutinized in Kobe Bryant crash, say investigators

The pilot's final radio transmission revealed he would climb to avoid a cloud layer, say investigators. The weather conditions during the tragic flight are being...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBS NewsUSATODAY.comJapan TodayJust JaredDaily StarE! OnlineTMZ.com

Sport24.co.za | Feds probe helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Federal investigators on Monday sifted through the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people, hoping to...
News24 Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comJapan TodayJust Jared

