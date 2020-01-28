Global  

Trump To Announce His Middle East Peace Plan Alongside Israel’s Netanyahu

CBS 2 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The plan is merely a "suggestion," in the words of the president, who did not say on Monday whether there has been any coordination with Palestinians.
News video: Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan

Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan 01:34

 President Trump was set to unveil his plan for Middle East peace on Tuesday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president is calling the plan a "suggestion." CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan [Video]Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on..

Recent related news from verified sources

What's in Trump's Middle East peace plan?

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed a long-awaited Middle East peace plan meant to bring to an end the decades-long conflict...
Watch live: Trump announces his Middle East peace plan

"It will be a suggestion between Israel and the Palestinians," the president said of his "very big plan" for Middle East peace.
