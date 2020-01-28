Global  

Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Remembering Kobe Bryant

CBS News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
In this week's edition of Tuesday Morning Quarterback, CBS News special correspondent James Brown joined CBSN to talk about Kobe Bryant's legacy and look ahead to Super Bowl LIV.
News video: Clippers Hold 24-Second Moment Of Silence To Honor Kobe Bryant, Lakers Prepare For Friday Game

Clippers Hold 24-Second Moment Of Silence To Honor Kobe Bryant, Lakers Prepare For Friday Game

 The Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night issued their first official statement since the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning.

Kobe Bryant Fans Disappointed To Find Staples Center Memorial Gone [Video]Kobe Bryant Fans Disappointed To Find Staples Center Memorial Gone

Thousands of fans had left mementos and scrawled messages in the courtyard of Xbox Plaza at the Staples Center. Tina Patel reports.

Staples Center Closed Off As Kobe Bryant Memorial Cleaned Up [Video]Staples Center Closed Off As Kobe Bryant Memorial Cleaned Up

Temporary walls were put up as workers clear the memorial from the front of Staples Center. Jake Reiner reports.

Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Super Bowl LIV

In this week's edition of Tuesday Morning Quarterback, CBS News special correspondent James Brown joined CBSN to talk about Super Bowl LIV and the Kansas City...
CBS News

Las Vegas welcome sign to light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant, crash victims

Las Vegas’ famous welcome sign will reportedly be lit up in purple and gold Lakers’ colors to honor Kobe Bryant and the other eight victims who died in a Los...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

