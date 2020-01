At an event on Tuesday in Muscatine, Iowa , Mr. Biden quoted Ms. Ernst’s comments.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources With rivals stuck in D.C., Biden and Buttigieg blitz Iowa Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg will blitz Iowa before the state kicks off the party's nominating contest on Feb. 3, while their key rivals will be stuck in.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:01Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Joe Biden Says Joni Ernst ‘Spilled the Beans’ With Impeachment Comments “I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters,” Ms. Ernst, a senator from Iowa, had said. “She...

NYTimes.com 57 minutes ago



2020 Daily Trail Markers: New poll shows Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg fighting for lead in Iowa A new CBS News poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg in a tight race in Iowa. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters...

CBS News 14 hours ago





Tweets about this