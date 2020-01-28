Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Kelly Says He Believes John Bolton

Daily Caller Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
'John's an honest guy'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy

John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy 00:32

 Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for his upcoming book that Trump explicitly withheld assistance for Ukraine. He withheld nearly $400...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer [Video]'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday blasted the GOP on a proposal that is reportedly being floated by a moderate Republican to trade witnesses, which would include President..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

Rep. Zeldin has no sympathy for Democrats on Bolton testimony [Video]Rep. Zeldin has no sympathy for Democrats on Bolton testimony

Rep. Lee Zeldin says Democrats dropped the ball on former national security adviser John Bolton.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly: ‘If John Bolton Says That in the Book I Believe John Bolton’

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has taken sides with John Bolton over President Donald Trump, saying that he believes the allegations in Bolton's...
Mediaite Also reported by •Politico

‘Because I’m A Snake’: Tucker Carlson Deconstructs John Bolton

'That’s who John Bolton is. That's who John Bolton has always been.'
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

groundrunner201

groundrunner2020 RT @CNNPolitics: Former White House chief of staff John Kelly says he believes John Bolton's account of the Ukraine allegation https://t.co… 2 seconds ago

DeeSlugFest

ddslugfest RT @RWPUSA: This is it for ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. Even his own people don’t trust him. John Kelly, ex-WH chief of staff, says he believes Bol… 4 seconds ago

ClaraGu05568105

Clara Guerrero RT @AndrewDesiderio: John Kelly says he believes Bolton: “Every single time I was with him ... he always gave the president the unvarnished… 9 seconds ago

ThisisRobbieA

robbie_a RT @kylegriffin1: Asked if Bolton should testify at Trump's impeachment trial, John Kelly said he supports calling witnesses. Kelly said i… 14 seconds ago

ClaraGu05568105

Clara Guerrero RT @gtconway3d: “[O]ne of Trump's former top aides told a Sarasota crowd...that if the reporting on what Bolton wrote is accurate, he belie… 15 seconds ago

ClaraGu05568105

Clara Guerrero RT @IAmAmnaNawaz: President Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly says he believes John Bolton and believes witnesses should be heard fr… 18 seconds ago

benjred

James Blynt RT @washingtonpost: Impeachment trial live updates: Former Trump chief of staff John Kelly says he believes Bolton https://t.co/hp9EwtI3Kl 26 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.