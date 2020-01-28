Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Bolton’s Revenge: Trump Might Regret Hiring Him, But His Book Revelations Probably Won’t Pan Out How Dems Hope

Daily Caller Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Daily Caller's Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc walk through the possibilities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Bolton revelations 'erased' any excuse for not calling witnesses -Schumer

Bolton revelations 'erased' any excuse for not calling witnesses -Schumer 01:22

 Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that revelations from John Bolton&apos;s book has erased any justification not to call witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial [Video]McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

Skyler Henry reports on revelations about John Bolton escalating calls for witnesses during impeachment trial (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:30Published

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses [Video]Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday. He said the GOP hasn't secured the votes necessary to block Democrats from calling witnesses to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senate Dems use Bolton book revelations to bolster case for impeachment witnesses

Senate Democrats on Sunday used a report on the draft of ex-national security adviser John Bolton’s new book to make their final pitch to "swing...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe AgeNews24

Lou Dobbs Unloads Oppo Dump on ‘RINO’ John Bolton: ‘Tool For the Radical Dems and the Deep State’

Fox Business host *Lou Dobbs* went after *John Bolton* on Monday, labelling the former national security adviser and longtime Republican a "RINO" over his new...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.