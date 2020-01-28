John Bolton’s Revenge: Trump Might Regret Hiring Him, But His Book Revelations Probably Won’t Pan Out How Dems Hope

Senate Democrats on Sunday used a report on the draft of ex-national security adviser John Bolton’s new book to make their final pitch to "swing...

Lou Dobbs Unloads Oppo Dump on ‘RINO’ John Bolton: ‘Tool For the Radical Dems and the Deep State’ Fox Business host *Lou Dobbs* went after *John Bolton* on Monday, labelling the former national security adviser and longtime Republican a "RINO" over his new...

Mediaite 1 day ago



