Officials: More coronavirus cases 'likely' in US

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Officials: More coronavirus cases 'likely' in US
 
News video: More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed; U.S. Risk Still

More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed; U.S. Risk Still

 More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed; U.S. Risk Still "Low"

CDC Provides Update On Coronavirus [Video]CDC Provides Update On Coronavirus

The CDC says there are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in this country after the disease first broke out in China. More than 100 people are being tested across 26 states, including 10 in New..

New Jersey Health Officials Investigate Possible Case Of Coronavirus [Video]New Jersey Health Officials Investigate Possible Case Of Coronavirus

There are five confirmed cases in the U.S. but none locally. 

Health officials expect more coronavirus cases, but say risk of outbreak in Canada remains low

Health officials say the risk of an outbreak of the coronavirus in Canada remains low, but they expect more cases.
CBC.ca

Top health officials warn senators more Wuhan coronavirus cases likely

U.S. officials are far from having the virus under control, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said after the briefing with officials.
Politico

zeyno_doga

#ANDIMIZ Zeynep RT @SputnikInt: BREAKING: Germany reports 3 more cases of deadly Chinese coronavirus - officials https://t.co/pDR3J8iwVh https://t.co/lPo8c… 4 seconds ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik BREAKING: Germany reports 3 more cases of deadly Chinese coronavirus - officials https://t.co/pDR3J8iwVh https://t.co/lPo8cpBXDT 1 minute ago

drugbunnytwit

drugbunny #Coronavirus has killed over 100 people in one month and cases have increased by 60%. Does this mean that in 3 mont… https://t.co/JkXBEQCqPA 9 minutes ago

mytime2vote

MyTimeToVote There are at least five confirmed cases of the Wuhan #coronavirus in the US, the CDC said https://t.co/6swkd5nzEC https://t.co/7V1XdQprRD 10 minutes ago

LOrion

LOrion @cdc @AMSA_News @Surgeon_General @maddow @cnni @NPR @BuzzFeed @guardian @KPHealth MORE on JAN 28: #coronavirus No C… https://t.co/AKhgpGI5iT 18 minutes ago

mecredes05

Mecredes RT @VIAwesome: During Tuesday morning's announcement, Dr. Bonnie Henry says due to the frequency of travel between China and B.C., and fami… 32 minutes ago

VIAwesome

Vancouver Is Awesome During Tuesday morning's announcement, Dr. Bonnie Henry says due to the frequency of travel between China and B.C.,… https://t.co/WTCcqAumqD 40 minutes ago

ACPressNLeonard

Nicole Leonard Connecticut state officials are working with health agencies and providers to monitor for cases of coronavirus. 🔊… https://t.co/PtBg2Skodh 52 minutes ago

