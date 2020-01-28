Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'I believe John Bolton': Former Trump chief of staff John Kelly backs Bolton in Ukraine dispute

Delawareonline Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
"If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton," said retired Gen. John Kelly, who served as Trump's chief of staff for 18 months.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy

John Bolton's New Information Breaks Down Trump's Defense Strategy 00:32

 Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for his upcoming book that Trump explicitly withheld assistance for Ukraine. He withheld nearly $400...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sekulow Shrugs Off Bolton Bombshell [Video]Sekulow Shrugs Off Bolton Bombshell

President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer says claims by former national security advisor John Bolton that the president did try to extract a quid pro quo from Ukraine are not a big deal.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:01Published

'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer [Video]'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday blasted the GOP on a proposal that is reportedly being floated by a moderate Republican to trade witnesses, which would include President..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pence chief of staff says he never heard Trump tie Ukraine to Biden investigations

In a rare statement on a private conversation with the president, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff on Monday said that President Trump never asked...
FOXNews.com

John Bolton’s Former Chief of Staff Appears on Fox to Urge Him To Withdraw Book

Fred Fleitz, who previously served as chief of staff to John Bolton and has known the former national security advisor for 30 years, joined Fox New’s primetime...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

ToshLS

Linda to a T RT @RepCohen: The White House claims John Bolton is lying, but Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, says “If John Bolton says th… 6 seconds ago

fabricdragon

kirsten houseknecht "'I believe John Bolton,' Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly says" https://t.co/AiEcnhtgSA 8 seconds ago

pedi_suzanne

Suz P RT @maggieNYT: Kelly, Trump's former Chief of Staff, who worked with Bolton and Trump closely, says, "I believe John Bolton" and argues for… 12 seconds ago

zevi_e

zevi RT @grantstern: Trump's former Chief of Staff put kids in cages, then profited off of it. Even John Kelly says #JohnBoltonMustTestify. Th… 12 seconds ago

CarboneSr

Paul Carbone Sr. ✊🌊🏌️‍♂️⚾️🏈🥁 RT @toddheberlein: @sahilkapur @RebeccaShabad '“If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton,” said retired Gen. John Kelly,… 13 seconds ago

shonReads

ReadMore RT @pbpost: Former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly tells Sarasota crowd 'I believe John Bolton' https://t.co/BEMJz0VM5d 21 seconds ago

Marie660816

Marie🌊🧢🌊 Sims☂️✌🇺🇸🤑 RT @IAmAmnaNawaz: President Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly says he believes John Bolton and believes witnesses should be heard fr… 29 seconds ago

thismaniscrazy

sparksflying RT @SusanPage: Former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly tells Sarasota crowd 'I believe John Bolton.' From my @USATODAY Network colleagues at… 30 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.