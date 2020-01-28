Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

It’s Been 34 Years Since The Challenger Disaster

cbs4.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
It's been 34 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: This Day in History: Challenger Disaster

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster 01:06

 This Day in History: Challenger Disaster January 28, 1986 Seventy-three seconds after its 11:38 a.m. launch, NASA's space shuttle exploded, killing all seven crew members. Among the crew was Christa McAuliffe, a 37-year-old high school social studies teacher from New Hampshire. McAuliffe had won a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Challenger remembered 34 years later [Video]Challenger remembered 34 years later

Local man, Gregory Jarvis, honored on anniversary of the fatal Challenger explosion in 1986.

Credit: WKTVPublished

One killed, eight injured after hanging bridge collapses in the Philippines [Video]One killed, eight injured after hanging bridge collapses in the Philippines

This is the terrifying moment festival spectators were rescued after a bridge collapsed killing a five-month-old baby and injuring eight. The victims were watching the Sinulog Fluvial Parade boat..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FoxNightEditor

Fox Editor RT @FOX61News: It's been 34 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. The tragic incident killed all seven crew members on board,… 4 minutes ago

ttownsolpol

TTown Solution to Pollution It has been 34 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster. We wish the best for the families that were affec… https://t.co/yz9fs894lC 9 minutes ago

LaniBeno

Alana Benson RT @KATVToddYak: Today is one of those days you will always remember where you were when you found out. Hard to believe it has been 34 yea… 12 minutes ago

KyraDarnton

Kyra Darnton RT @AETN: It's strange and sobering to realize that it's been 34 years since the #ChallengerDisaster. Today, we remember and honor the #Cha… 13 minutes ago

rowripa

Row 🍕 RT @6abc: It has been 34 years since the Challenger space shuttle exploded in midair, breaking apart, just 73 seconds after launch. Today w… 13 minutes ago

oliviaparsonstv

Olivia Parsons RT @WCBD: It's been 34 years since the space shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. https://t… 19 minutes ago

DavidMBresnahan

Dave Bresnahan - Actor, Producer, Insurance Agent RT @Ceralion73: "It has been 34 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster" https://t.co/3nABBCSTxU 26 minutes ago

DonsHardNews

Andrew Don RT @rich_a_tyler: Hard to believe it’s been 34 years ago today since I watched 7 heroic astronauts make the ultimate sacrifice when they lo… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.