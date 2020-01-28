Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump legal team wraps up opening arguments

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's legal team has concluded their defense in his impeachment trial. They are depicting a president being hounded by investigations. The Senate is now braced for debate on whether to allow witnesses to testify. (Jan. 28)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial: Trump's Legal Team Wraps Up Opening Arguments

Impeachment Trial: Trump's Legal Team Wraps Up Opening Arguments 02:03

 President Donald Trump's legal team wrapped up the final day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial Tuesday; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Latest On Impeachment Trial [Video]Latest On Impeachment Trial

President Trump's legal team wraps up its opening arguments on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump [Video]Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Mike Purpura, a member of President Donald Trump&apos;s legal team defending him in the Senate impeachment trial, said the House managers&apos; evidence presented against Trump actually..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps impeachment arguments

President Trump’s legal team argued John Bolton’s book manuscript should be “inadmissible” in the impeachment trial and urged an immediate acquittal as...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewNPRCTV NewsReuters

Impeachment Trial: Trump Team Rests Its Case As Senate Trial Moves To New Phase

President Trump's legal team rested its case on the final day of opening arguments in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for a new phase of proceedings as...
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

danieldcolvin

Boonski RT @ABC: Rep. Adam Schiff says the Trump defense team couldn't "defend the president on the facts," and instead, used their time to "go thr… 1 minute ago

son56675667

man gook son RT @ABC: LIVE: House managers take questions after Trump legal team wraps up opening arguments in impeachment trial. https://t.co/PWWrpyCsN1 2 minutes ago

JanRice81469091

Jan Rice RT @ABC: Sen. Schumer: "I understand why Leader McConnell and Pres. Trump wanted a very short, incredibly rushed trial. Because the longer… 5 minutes ago

Samseay34

Samuel Seay RT @foxnewsradio: The Trump legal team wraps up opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/VgxCYO34Zp 8 minutes ago

marticates

Marianne T. Cates RT @ABCPolitics: Rep. Adam Schiff says the Trump defense team couldn't "defend the president on the facts," and instead, used their time to… 8 minutes ago

TinyTiernan

Margaret Soteriou RT @nowthisnews: TRUMP WRAPS UP IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE: Hours after his legal team finished its opening arguments at his impeachment trial, Pr… 11 minutes ago

foxnewsradio

FOX News Radio The Trump legal team wraps up opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/VgxCYO34Zp 12 minutes ago

EINObamaNews

EIN Obama News President Trump's legal team wraps up opening arguments https://t.co/2grbK3XDvl 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.