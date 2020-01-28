Global  

Powerful earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

CBS News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
There were no initial reports of damage or casualties.
News video: Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica 02:33

 A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. http://bit.ly/3aSorsH

South Florida To Feel Some Shakes After Powerful Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba [Video]South Florida To Feel Some Shakes After Powerful Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer explains the science behind what's happening.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In The Caribbean [Video]7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In The Caribbean

A massive earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, causing evacuations as far north as Miami; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Major 7.7 magnitude quake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, tsunami waves 'possible'

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and north-west of Jamaica, the US Geological Survey said.
SBS

Powerful 7.7 earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Cuba and Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and Cuba, the U.S. Geological Survey said.  
USATODAY.com


emilys435

its not that deep RT @CP24: Powerful earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica https://t.co/neYf723YTY 9 seconds ago

Den_Fabrizi

thefactsofwhiteness RT @sxeishorty: Scene of what occurred in and around the chain of islands earlier today as a Powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits between… 27 seconds ago

paulogala

Paulo Gala/ Economia & Finanças RT @zerohedge: Miami Buildings Evacuated After Huge 7.7 Quake Hits Near Cuba, "Hazardous" Tsunami Possible https://t.co/abURC2sr2S 52 seconds ago

charniesh

Charnell RT @FOX13News: #BREAKING: A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake has struck between Cuba and Jamaica, and there are reports of people feeling… 1 minute ago

GuerillaMae

Guerilla Mae. RT @zerohedge: Powerful 7.7 Earthquake Hits Between Cuba And Jamaica, Tsunami Possible https://t.co/abURC2sr2S 1 minute ago

Gilcoleman

Gil Coleman 🇧🇷🇺🇸 RT @AgentApplebutt2: Miami Buildings Evacuated After Huge 7.7 Quake Hits Near Cuba, "Hazardous" Tsunami Possible 😳 https://t.co/wwaeSwNlMX 2 minutes ago

marinagil28

Marina Gil Mag. 6.3 aftershock strikes after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica https://t.co/t2Z6SBvGIC 2 minutes ago

AmericaVotesUS

Hail To The Chief 🇺🇸 RT @kimszc1: Prayers for them all! Powerful earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica (from @AP) https://t.co/tEd87gOBEU 7 minutes ago

