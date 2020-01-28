its not that deep RT @CP24: Powerful earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica https://t.co/neYf723YTY 9 seconds ago

thefactsofwhiteness RT @sxeishorty: Scene of what occurred in and around the chain of islands earlier today as a Powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits between… 27 seconds ago

Paulo Gala/ Economia & Finanças RT @zerohedge: Miami Buildings Evacuated After Huge 7.7 Quake Hits Near Cuba, "Hazardous" Tsunami Possible https://t.co/abURC2sr2S 52 seconds ago

Charnell RT @FOX13News: #BREAKING: A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake has struck between Cuba and Jamaica, and there are reports of people feeling… 1 minute ago

Guerilla Mae. RT @zerohedge: Powerful 7.7 Earthquake Hits Between Cuba And Jamaica, Tsunami Possible https://t.co/abURC2sr2S 1 minute ago

Gil Coleman 🇧🇷🇺🇸 RT @AgentApplebutt2: Miami Buildings Evacuated After Huge 7.7 Quake Hits Near Cuba, "Hazardous" Tsunami Possible 😳 https://t.co/wwaeSwNlMX 2 minutes ago

Marina Gil Mag. 6.3 aftershock strikes after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica https://t.co/t2Z6SBvGIC 2 minutes ago