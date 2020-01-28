Global  

Heads up: Two satellites might collide in space 559 miles above Pittsburgh

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
With thousands of artificial satellites orbiting Earth, every now and then, the orbit of one can cross the path of another.
 
News video: Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday

Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday 01:08

 Two decommissioned satellites are headed for a close encounter on January 29th over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While not a threat to us on Earth, it increases the risk of debris hitting important satellites and crewed crafts.

2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh [Video]2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh

Two satellites directly above our heads in Pittsburgh might collide tomorrow; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

2 Satellites To Collide Above Pittsburgh [Video]2 Satellites To Collide Above Pittsburgh

Two satellites may be on a collision course in space right over Pittsburgh!

GMV to install control system for Space Norway's two Arctic-deployed satellites

GMV to install control system for Space Norway's two Arctic-deployed satellitesMadrid, Spain (SPX) Jan 29, 2020 GMV, the world's number-one independent supplier of commercial telecommunication satellite control centers, has signed a...
Space Daily

