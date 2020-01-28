Global  

Pro-Israel Democratic Super PAC to Air Attack Ads Against Bernie Sanders

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The group, the Democratic Majority for Israel, will begin airing a negative campaign spot on Wednesday, as worries mount among moderate Democrats that Mr. Sanders could win the Iowa caucuses.
Super PAC uses heart attack in ad hitting Bernie Sanders

The ad from Democratic Majority for Israel is backed up by at least $681,000 in spending in the days leading up to the Iowa caucuses.
Politico


