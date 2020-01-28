Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Roommate Of Alleged Victim Testifies In Court

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Roommate Of Alleged Victim Testifies In Court

CBS 2 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
On Monday, Miriam Haley told the court Weinstein assaulted her when she went to his apartment for a meeting in 2006.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand 01:49

 The former production assistant took the stand Monday in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial during the fourth day of testimony. CBS2's Alice Gainer.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 testified Friday at the trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her [Video]Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Whose Claims Prompted Charges Expected On Stand

Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on the former production assistant and raping another woman, an aspiring actress, in a Manhattan...
CBS 2

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Former Roommate Corroborates Sexual Assault Claim

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Former Roommate Corroborates Sexual Assault ClaimElizabeth Entin, the former roommate of Miriam Haley (née Mimi Haleyi), the production assistant who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, testified on...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.