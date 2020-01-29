Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mother of "Success Kid" threatens to sue Rep. Steve King

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The mother of the kid from the iconic meme is threatening to sue Republican Representative Steve King for using her copyrighted image for his "disgusting" campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Republican receives cease-and-desist for using a beloved kid meme so the ‘Lefties stay triggered’

Iowa Republican receives cease-and-desist for using a beloved kid meme so the ‘Lefties stay triggered’The mother of “Success Kid” Sammy Griner has sent a cease-and-desist notice to to Rep. Steve King, who she called a “vile man” for using the viral image...
The Verge

'Success Kid' Sends Legal Threat to Rep. Steve King Over Campaign

One of the most popular faces on the Internet -- you know him as the "Success Kid" meme -- is shaking his famous little fist at Rep. Steve King for screwing up...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.