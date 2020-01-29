Super Bowl Parties 2020: TheWrap’s Ultimate Guide to the Hottest Invites in Miami (Updating) Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

(This preview focuses on private, invite-only events aimed at an industry audience. For events open to the general public, scroll to the bottom)



Miami is known as one of America’s wildest party cities for good reason, and when the Super Bowl comes to town, anything goes … and goes and goes until the not-so early hours of the morning.



Along with some fresh faces on the entertainment front, Super Bowl LIV itself is guaranteed to showcase new, young talent as Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.



Kickoff is scheduled for 3.30 p.m. PT/6.30 p.m. ET on Sunday Feb. 2, from Hard Rock Arena in Miami, with Demi Lovato singing



But long before the highly-wagered on coin toss is flipped to start the game, South Beach will host some of the biggest names in movies, entertainment, music, and, oh yeah, sports.



TheWrap will be there, once again, bringing behind-the-scenes insight from the hottest parties, the most exclusive events and, of course, the Super Bowl LIV itself.



Check out all the sought-after invites for the weekend of Jan. 29-Feb. 2. (All events are listed in chronological order).



*Thursday, Jan. 30*



The McCourty Twins’ Beats, Bar & Bites from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at TOD’s in Miami Design District*

Patriots’ reigning Super Bowl Champions Devin McCourty & Jason McCourty join forces with the Miami Design District to host a cocktail party at TOD’S to benefit the Stan Marks Cancer Research Fund (20% of merchandise proceeds will also go to Tackle Sickle Cell). Promising an “evening of mischief” with beats, beverages, bites and barber services, the hottest twins in the NFL will also be celebrating the first anniversary of their podcast, “Double Coverage.”



6th Annual Culinary Kickoff at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino DAER Dayclub & Nightclub in Hollywood, Florida from 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30

*Super Bowl food never tasted as good as it does at the 6th Annual Culinary Kickoff, where celebrity chefs such as Charlie Palmer and Michael Mina pair with NFL legends Marshall Faulk and Charles Woodson (above), who’ll be pouring his Intercept Wine collection. ESPN anchor Sage Steele is set to co-host the fundraising event benefiting the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) to fund culinary students and other local charities.



Jamie Foxx is confirmed to attend this year, with past VIP guests having included Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Edgerrin James, Warren Moon, Ryan Nece, Larry Fitzgerald, Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, Shep Gordon, Victor Cruz, Terrell Owens, Richard Sherman and Adrian Peterson.



*Friday, Jan. 31*



19th Annual Players’ Wives Fashion Show from 12.30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Miami Design District’s Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St, Miami*

Super Bowl weekend isn’t just about sports and partying, it’s also a chance for players and their partners to show off their style. On Friday, the 19th Annual Players’ Wives Fashion Show hits the catwalk as the Miami Design District partners with Off The Field Players’ Wives Association.



Notable, and stylish, attendees will include: Dionne Boldin, 2020 Fashion Show Committee Co-Chair and Anquan Boldin, of the Baltimore Ravens; Kijifa Vick, 2020 Fashion Show Committee Co-Chair and Michael Vick; Ericka Lassiter, president of Off the Field Players Wives Association and co-founder of the Kwamie Lassiter Foundation; Ashley Peterson and Adrian Peterson of the Washington Redskins; and Nina Thomas and Earl Thomas of the Ravens.



The Barstool Party Rough N’ Rowdy Super Brawl II at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th Street Wynwood from 9 p.m. followed by the Barstool Blackout Party midnight-3 a.m. *

Following from a triumphant debut in Atlanta last year, the Barstool Party Rough N’ Rowdy Super Brawl returns as the outspoken sports media company hosts its marquee amateur boxing show. Action in the full-size boxing ring between local fighters will be followed by the return of the infamous Barstool Blackout Party, which played over 150 shows over three years, as DJ Dante mans the decks once again. Barstool Sports’ Super Brawl II is presented by New Amsterdam Vodka with event partner FanDuel.



Hopefully Barstool founder Dave Portnoy won’t get arrested during the Super Bowl like last year in Atlanta …



Gronk Beach Party, 1 p.m-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at North Beach Bandshell and Beach*

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski usually spends Super Bowl weekend on lockdown as he actually has to play in the big game. But since retiring from the NFL in March, the three-time Super Bowl champion is showing off his other greatest skill — partying! Rob is hosting the inaugural Gronk Beach Party on Saturday with his family and closest famous friends amping up the atmosphere, no doubt with a little help from sponsors Monster Energy. 3Lau, Kaskade, Diplo, Flo Rida, Carnage and Rick Ross will all be hitting the decks, as Gronk and his bros hit the dance floor. (Be sure to look out for some epic wrestling moves from WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, as well).



Gronk Beach has teamed up with Wynn Nightlife to activate an exclusive VIP hospitality experience to Miami Beach, with a multi-level VIP platform overlooking the main stage. A Polynesian Luau theme means that Gronk Beach will really be lit thanks t0 fire twirlers and hula dancers. Additional sponsors include Uber, CBDMedic, STK, Sailor Jerry rum, Three Olives Vodka, Bud Light and Bose. Click here for tickets, recovery Pedialyte not included.



*Wheels Up‘s 7^th Annual Super Saturday Tailgate at the Wynwood Art District from 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1*

Along with flying many of the A-list guests into town each Super Bowl weekend, private aviation company Wheels Up‘s is renown for it’s flagship daytime party. For the 7th annual tailgate, former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson (pictured above at the 2019 Tailgate) will be joined by co-hosts J.J. Watt, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Wheels Up founder founder & CEO Kenny Dichter will be on site to welcome guests and media to the fun afternoon in Miami’s funky Wynwood Art District that includes a meatball station from famed Italian restaurant Rao’s flown direct from NYC (no doubt on a Wheels Up jet …) Additional come courtesy of brand partners, Bose, BMW, Whispering Angel, who will host a rosé bar from Whispering Angel on the terrace, and Diageo.



The Tailgate is traditionally the first party stop of the day for top athletes, sports media on-air talent and celebrities, although we assume Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce won’t be attending this year as usual, seeing as he has a big game to prepare for on Sunday.



*AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at the Meridian at Island Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 1*

Formerly known as the DirecTV Super Saturday Night, the AT&T TV hosts the most-highly anticipated concert event of the weekend with Lady Gaga headlining from the Meridian at Island Gardens, a 65,000 square-foot custom built multi- level premier live event and entertainment experience.



“I’ve had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl,” said Lady Gaga, who brought the house down at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, before the Patriots made their historic comeback run in the second half. “And am very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night!”



The 10th annual Super Saturday was once again produced by Roger Hyde, senior vice president of Creative Services at AT&T, whose team has brought headline performers such as Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and Foo Fighters and Run The Jewels in recent years. Check out more details here.



*Sports Illustrated: The Party at the Fontainebleau, Miami Beach on Saturday, Feb. 1*

After taking over the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta last year, Sports Illustrated is heading to the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach on Saturday night. Marshmello and the Black Eyed Peas headline the musical performances, with DJ Irie spinning all night. The 2019 SI party lured VIP guests including Lil Jon, Danielle Herrington, Jasmine Sanders, Aly Raisman, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, SI models and a rambunctious dance circle of Gronkowski brothers.



Casamigos is the official partner of The Party, with StubHub, Reign Total Body Fuel and Dewar’s Scotch Whisky listed as additional sponsors.



Paris Hilton/ Getty



*Rolling Stone Live: Miami at SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach on Saturday, Feb. 1*

Rolling Stone returns to the Super Bowl scene for the 10th year, with Ciara, DJ Khaled & Friends, DJ Vice and reality maven, Paris Hilton, taking to the decks at SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach.



The star-filled bash will also off kick off Rolling Stone’s 2020 partnership with Can-Am

On-Road, additional sponsors include Vivid Seats, MCM, CÎROC VODKA and Elysian Brewing. Guests will also have the chance to win an all-new 2020 Spyder RT, with all raffle proceeds going to charity.



Maxim’s Big Game Experience at 4200 Rickenbacker Causeway on Key Biscayne, Florida at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1

*It wouldn’t be Super Bowl weekend without the annual Maxim’s Big Game Experience, which will honor SB LIV’s South Florida location with the theme of Havana Nights. The Chainsmokers will headline the party from a specially-built 40,000 square foot waterfront venue with views of the Miami skyline, as guests are served the Grammy winning duo’s own craft tequila brand, JAJA Tequila. The Lost Kings are also scheduled to perform, while Rick Ross is confirmed as a guest and will hopefully take to the stage. Once again, Maxim will be partnering with full-service lifestyle company, In the Know Experiences, which are lead producers on the event.



*Sunday, Feb. 2*



*The Player’s Tailgate from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami*

Before the Chiefs and 49ers take to the field for Super Bowl LIV, the Player’s Tailgate will ensure fans are well fed and lubricated with five-star cuisine prepared under the watchful eye of chef Guy Fieri. ESPN’s Sage Steele, Aaron May, DJ Irie, Charles Woodson will once again be on hand, as more Intercept Wine will no doubt be flowing freely. Rather than gathering around a grill in the parking lot like most fans do, the Player’s Tailgate takes place in a glass structure with decking in front of the Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the game. Proceeds benefit the NFL Alumni Association and the Irie Foundation



*Ticketed/Open to the Public*



*Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Thursday, Jan. 30-Saturday, Feb. 1 at the AmericanAirlines Arena

*As always Anheuser-Busch are bringing the party atmosphere all weekend with the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The official beer sponsor of the NFL fires up the festivities on Thursday with the EA Sports Bowl and continues late into Saturday night/Sunday morning with performances by Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and Friends, DaBaby and more. *

“We were so happy to bring an event like Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to the city of Atlanta last year and are looking forward to bringing another incredible show to Miami this year,” Shana Barry, director of Experiential, Bud Light, said. “Super Bowl Music Fest allows us to bring two of our brand’s biggest passion points – sports and music together in the same place. We are thrilled to bring another set of A-list artists for an even bigger show this year.”



*Rockwell Nightclub from Friday, Jan 31-Monday, Feb. 3 at 743 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

*When New York claims to be the city that never sleeps, Miami says “hold my Moët,” and the after party venue to be at during Super Bowl LIV weekend is Rockwell Nightclub, where 2 Chainz and 50 Cent are set to perform on Friday and Sunday respectively. If you’ve got any energy left on Monday, then get back for *Le’Veon Bell’s Album Release Party. *



Formally A-list athletes and Hollywood stars who have been spotted partying there include Rob Gronkowski, LeBron James, Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus Williams, David Beckham, Lenny Kravitz and Sean Penn.



