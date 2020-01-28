All 9 Bodies Recovered From Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )





Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Had Clearance to Fly Despite Foggy Conditions The remaining six bodies from the helicopter crash that killed LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others have now been recovered, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Monday.The coroner said the bodies were “located, removed from the crash site and transported to the department’s Forensic Science Center.” While the identities of all nine passengers on board have been revealed, the coroner has yet to officially identify them. Body examinations are currently in progress.Also on Tuesday, the NTSB released footage of the crash scene, including drone video of the wreckage.*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres, and More Talk Show Hosts Give Emotional Tributes to Kobe Bryant (Videos)The nine victims of Sunday’s crash have been identified as Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna; Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach at an elementary school in Orange County, California; Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton, 13; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.On Monday, NTSB Board Member Jennifer Homendy addressed the media and requested anyone with photos of the weather in the area of the crash send them to [email protected] Homendy stressed that “weather is just a small portion” of the investigation.Homendy also clarified that the FBI is on the scene simply as a “force multiplier” for the NTSB in assisting the collection of evidence and stressed there is no criminal investigation. The NTSB is in the process of documenting the scene, collecting evidence, taking pictures and using drones to map the wreckage. She described the crash as a “pretty devastating accident scene.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*NTSB Requests Public's Help in Investigation of Kobe Bryant CrashKobe Bryant's Helicopter Had Clearance to Fly Despite Foggy Conditions 👓 View full article

