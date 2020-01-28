Global  

The Wrap Tuesday, 28 January 2020
‘The Masked Singer’ Unveils Another Season 3 Costume: Meet the Taco (Exclusive Photo)It’s Taco Tuesday, so there’s no better time than the present for TheWrap to debut the latest contestant costume from Season 3 of Fox’s “Masked Singer”: the Taco.

See TheWrap’s exclusive first-look photo of the Taco costume below. It looks delicious, even with all of those pesky veggies that tend to get in the way of the meaty and cheesy goodness.

The 12 previously revealed Season 3 costumes were: Llama, Banana, Miss Monster, Frog, Mouse, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Swan and Kitty.

A total of 18 contestants will be competing on Season 3, which is up from the 16 that sang on Season 2. In addition to the slight change in the number of competitors, Fox says there will also be a slight change to the format for Season 3.

“The contestants will be split into three groups of six — Group A, B, and C. Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they whittle down from 6 to 3 singers,” per the network. “Then we will meet Group B as they go from 6 to 3, then Group C. The final 9 contestants from these three groups will then come together and battle it out the rest of the season for the golden mask trophy. As always, one celebrity will still be unmasked in every episode, including the premiere.”

According to Fox, the Season 3 contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” Season 3 premieres immediately after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

