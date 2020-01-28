Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Talks to Join ‘The Matrix 4’

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken the red pill and is in talks to join the cast of “The Matrix 4,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Chopra would star in an undisclosed role opposite the sci-fi franchise’s returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Lana Wachowski is directing the film that’s set at Warner Bros. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris are also part of the cast.



Wachowski will also produce the film along with Grant Hill. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and distribute globally. She is writing the screenplay for “The Matrix 4” with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.



*Also Read:* 'The Matrix' Sequel Adds 'Aquaman' Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Lead Role



Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for the sequel, which jumps off of the premise that the reality in which all humans live is actually a computer simulation controlled by advanced machines harvesting energy from enslaved humans. In the 1999 original film, Reeves plays the hero named Neo, who is destined by a prophecy to free the human race after he awakes from his simulation and joins a team of rebels to fight humanity’s slavers.



The three previous films in the franchise – “The Matrix” from 1999, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” both from 2003 – have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global



A global star with more than 60 films to her credit and an international beauty icon, Chopra made her domestic debut in 2015 on ABC’s “Quantico,” which ran for three seasons. Chopra Jones will be seen next on Amazon’s event series “Citadel” opposite Richard Madden.



Chopra Jonas is repped by UTA and Grubman Shire.



Variety first reported the news.



