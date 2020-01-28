Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Talks to Join ‘The Matrix 4’

The Wrap Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Talks to Join ‘The Matrix 4’Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken the red pill and is in talks to join the cast of “The Matrix 4,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Chopra would star in an undisclosed role opposite the sci-fi franchise’s returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Lana Wachowski is directing the film that’s set at Warner Bros. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris are also part of the cast.

Wachowski will also produce the film along with Grant Hill. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and distribute globally. She is writing the screenplay for “The Matrix 4” with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

*Also Read:* 'The Matrix' Sequel Adds 'Aquaman' Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Lead Role

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for the sequel, which jumps off of the premise that the reality in which all humans live is actually a computer simulation controlled by advanced machines harvesting energy from enslaved humans. In the 1999 original film, Reeves plays the hero named Neo, who is destined by a prophecy to free the human race after he awakes from his simulation and joins a team of rebels to fight humanity’s slavers.

The three previous films in the franchise – “The Matrix” from 1999, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” both from 2003 – have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office and were all top-10 domestic hits in their respective years of release. “The Matrix Revolutions” was also the first film ever to release simultaneously in every major country at the same hour around the world.

A global star with more than 60 films to her credit and an international beauty icon, Chopra made her domestic debut in 2015 on ABC’s “Quantico,” which ran for three seasons. Chopra Jones will be seen next on Amazon’s event series “Citadel” opposite Richard Madden.

Chopra Jonas is repped by UTA and Grubman Shire.

Variety first reported the news.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Warner Bros. Removes 'Akira' From Slate, Gives Its Release Slot to 'Matrix 4'

'Iron Fist' Star Jessica Henwick in Talks to Join 'Matrix 4'

Jada Pinkett Smith in Talks to Return to 'The Matrix' Franchise for Sequel
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Best and Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Best and Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020 04:00

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Best and Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra Most DARING BOLD Dresses At Award Funtions With Husband Nick Jonas [Video]Priyanka Chopra Most DARING BOLD Dresses At Award Funtions With Husband Nick Jonas

From a cleavage bearing outfit at Grammys 2020 to wearing some of the extremely bold dresses, Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight for her risque fashion choices. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:23Published

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter [Video]Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured as 'Inspiring Women' in entertainment category

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently basking the success of her Bollywood and Hollywood journey. The actress has been appreciated time and again for her influence...
Mid-Day

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pierced belly button with plunging neckline dress looks stunning

Priyanka Chopra isn't hitting the headlines as a nominee or winner at the Grammys, but the actress has made sure to make it big with her style quotient. While...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

MehgnaMathur

DINGY RT @Variety: .@priyankachopra is in final talks to join #Matrix4 (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/ocDm6nJrC4 https://t.co/HDKSWUKVMY 18 seconds ago

MehgnaMathur

DINGY RT @EW: Priyanka Chopra in final talks to join The Matrix 4 https://t.co/uUOZxtvOyb 37 seconds ago

Believer_lovepc

Believer❤️ RT @RottenTomatoes: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in final talks to join #Matrix4 in an unnamed role. She will join Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne… 58 seconds ago

black_water95

. RT @getFANDOM: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in final talks to join 'Matrix 4' (via @Variety | https://t.co/kre67qaWHS) https://t.co/eLHp0kHPyX 2 minutes ago

NPglobaldomina

🤩Mood: #TheSkyIsPink (NP Legacy)💖 RT @castittalent: .@priyankachopra is taking the red pill! The actress and international beauty icon is in final talks to join the cast of… 25 minutes ago

AmIOnTheAir

Am I On The Air Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Final Talks to Join The Matrix 4 https://t.co/aVMesQ8LyF 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.