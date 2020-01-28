Global  

How to Watch Day 7 of Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial

The Wrap Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
How to Watch Day 7 of Trump’s Senate Impeachment TrialThe Senate will convene Tuesday around 1 p.m. ET for a seventh day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. It will stream online via C-SPAN2 and on the network’s cable channel.

Watch the stream above via C-SPAN2.

The president’s lawyers will spend several hours continuing to lay out their defense, concluding their opening arguments. They will also continue their quest to convince GOP senators not to call any witnesses, even as calls for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify grow louder as he prepares for the release of his memoir about his time in Trump’s White House.

*Also Read:* Impeachment Ratings: MSNBC Wins Cable News Friday Afternoon

The Democrats, led by House impeachment managers named by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, began laying out their arguments in favor of impeachment Wednesday, continued into Thursday and Friday. They and the defense both have 24 hours to lay out their arguments, spread across several days. So far, the impeachment managers have spoken for 16.

*Also Read:* Senate Impeachment Trial Day 2: MSNBC Wins Total Viewers in Cable News Ratings

In December, the House impeached Trump on charges that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress. The House voted on two articles of impeachment, drafted by the House Judiciary Committee, which charged the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

For abuse of power, the House voted 230-197; for obstruction of Congress, the House voted 229-198. The votes concluded a months-long impeachment inquiry process into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, which sought to determine whether he solicited foreign power for his own political gain. And as the inquiry unfolded, the White House’s refusal to cooperate and attempts to block witnesses from testifying amounted to obstruction of Congress, according to the articles of impeachment.

*Also Read:* Colbert Is a Huge Fan of How Adam Schiff Is Handling Trump's Impeachment Trial (Video)

Trump revealed his legal team for the trial earlier this month. It includes Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who first came to fame during the Clinton impeachment trial in the late ’90s. Trump is the third president to be impeached in the nation’s history and the first since Clinton was impeached in 1998 on charges of lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstruction of justice.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Impeachment Ratings: MSNBC Wins Cable News Friday Afternoon

National Review Editorial Calls Out GOP for 'Embarrassing' Conduct During Trump Impeachment
News video: Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team 02:43

 Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats&apos; efforts to remove the president from office would set a &quot;very, very dangerous&quot; precedent in an election year. Colette Luke reports.

Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments [Video]Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments

Zelden, a professor in the department of history and political science at Nova Southeastern University, discusses the latest developments in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses [Video]Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday. He said the GOP hasn't secured the votes necessary to block Democrats from calling witnesses to..

'The nerve and the gall': Quotes from Day 7 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday with a plea for acquittal, and sought to marginalize former...
Reuters

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Trump's team makes arguments

President Trump's defense team will finish making its opening arguments Tuesday in the Senate impeachment trial.
FOXNews.com


