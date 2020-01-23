Mangesh G. Kavale NASA astronaut to return home after 11 months in space https://t.co/QuLBDGBGd5 5 days ago San Antonio AGC Open Letter to Astronaut Christina Koch, Galveston Upon your return to surly bonds of earth, pls be our special gue… https://t.co/3TgTqRhJBE 1 week ago Hawkeye 🌊 And, upon her return to Earth 🌎, Christine craves chips and salsa, and swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. As one woul… https://t.co/oDPvbhcZd2 1 week ago FiWEH Life Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/9mtBdLQjYn https://t.co/fdCoJSVDcS 1 week ago MSN Video Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space https://t.co/9vTaT1SyGj https://t.co/zoHA8hN08e 1 week ago Space Cowboy Scifi RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space: YouTube https://t.co/XBwtMsBF3D #space 1 week ago EcoInternet Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space: YouTube https://t.co/XBwtMsBF3D #space 1 week ago Detroit Michigan * NASA Live: Earth Views from the Space Station NASA * This is what astronaut Christina Koch craved after record 1… https://t.co/cL7Gp9tuIc 1 week ago