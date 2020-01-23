Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Christina Koch > Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space

Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
After nearly 11 months onboard the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Christina Koch can't wait to dig into some salsa and chips, and swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico. She holds the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman. (Jan. 28)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: Record set for the longest spaceflight by a woman astronaut after 11 months

Record set for the longest spaceflight by a woman astronaut after 11 months 00:37

 NASA astronaut Christina Koch has clocked 11 months on the International Space Station.

Recent related videos from verified sources

International Space Station Astronaut Captures Aurora Blanketing Earth [Video]International Space Station Astronaut Captures Aurora Blanketing Earth

An astronaut captured a striking aurora image.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:39Published

Meet Vyom - India's first robot 'astronaut' [Video]Meet Vyom - India's first robot 'astronaut'

India's space agency has unveiled a robot that will travel to space later this year.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First Jewish astronaut on the ISS: Israel can lead Big Data

First Jewish astronaut on the ISS: Israel can lead Big DataRamon Foundation hosts Garrett Reisman, first Jewish astronaut on the International Space Station [ISS], as part of Israeli space Week event. ;
Jerusalem Post

Watch live – Luca returns to Earth

Watch live – Luca returns to EarthAfter six months on the International Space Station and just over four as commander, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano will return to Earth together with US astronaut...
ESA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MangeshGKavale

Mangesh G. Kavale NASA astronaut to return home after 11 months in space https://t.co/QuLBDGBGd5 5 days ago

SanAntonioAGC

San Antonio AGC Open Letter to Astronaut Christina Koch, Galveston Upon your return to surly bonds of earth, pls be our special gue… https://t.co/3TgTqRhJBE 1 week ago

DontDeflect

Hawkeye 🌊 And, upon her return to Earth 🌎, Christine craves chips and salsa, and swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. As one woul… https://t.co/oDPvbhcZd2 1 week ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/9mtBdLQjYn https://t.co/fdCoJSVDcS 1 week ago

MSNvideo

MSN Video Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space https://t.co/9vTaT1SyGj https://t.co/zoHA8hN08e 1 week ago

CowboySciFiBot

Space Cowboy Scifi RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space: YouTube https://t.co/XBwtMsBF3D #space 1 week ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Astronaut to return home after 11 months in space: YouTube https://t.co/XBwtMsBF3D #space 1 week ago

DetroitMichiga

Detroit Michigan * NASA Live: Earth Views from the Space Station  NASA * This is what astronaut Christina Koch craved after record 1… https://t.co/cL7Gp9tuIc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.