Trump unveils his "realistic two-state solution" for Middle East

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
President Trump unveiled a plan for ending the 70-year conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Offers China Help As Death Toll Passes 100

Trump Offers China Help As Death Toll Passes 100 00:32

 The U.S. warned citizens not to travel to China due to the death toll from the coronavirus passing 100. According to Reuters, not only are tens of millions stranded but global markets are hurting. Global stocks fell, oil prices hit three-month lows and China’s yuan dipped to its lowest level in...

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan

CBS4's Bofta Yimam has the details from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's peace plan may polarize the Middle East it seeks to calm

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to host Israeli leaders in Washington to reveal details of his long-delayed Middle East peace plan, Palestinians warned...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBS NewsMENAFN.comJapan Today

Netanyahu hopes to 'make history' at talks on Trump peace plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced hope Sunday that he can "make history" in Washington this week during talks on US President Donald Trump's peace...
IndiaTimes


alaturkanews

Alaturka News Trump unveils his “realistic two-state solution” for Middle East https://t.co/X205QVZOwk https://t.co/zyZ4PHQPxZ 19 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Trump unveils his “realistic two-state solution” for Middle East https://t.co/vDPsTvGOiu 1 hour ago

ahmxdy

ᴀʜᴍᴀᴅ RT @sarahelabedd: 28/01/2020 - Trump unveils a “realistic” two state solution for peace, ruining the lives of hundreds of thousands of Pale… 1 hour ago

EvaKosovich

Eva Kosovich Trump unveils plan for ‘realistic 2-state’ deal, ‘undivided’ Israeli Jerusalem https://t.co/LcDb7i7Yh6 via @timesofisrael 1 hour ago

Me262A1

The Great M Trump unveils two-state solution for Middle East https://t.co/SWeezHjTzU 1 hour ago

robidybob

Robby Austin Trump unveils 'realistic two-state solution' for Middle East peace https://t.co/fbhcZyKvgN The world is behind the… https://t.co/lllP8TnRnp 2 hours ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Trump unveils his “realistic two-state solution” for Middle East – CBS News https://t.co/1LKvDP0R93 2 hours ago

lomedivrit

Yishai RT @GinnCatherine: Trump unveils plan for ‘realistic 2-state’ deal, ‘undivided’ Israeli Jerusalem https://t.co/Q8JhUXRM2h via @timesofisrael 2 hours ago

