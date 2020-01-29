Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lev Parnas has a ticket to attend President Trump's impeachment trial. But his court-ordered ankle monitor has gotten in the way.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Ex-Trump supporter Lev Parnas wanted to attend the impeachment trial. But a judge won't let him remove his ankle monitor, a condition of his bail.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations 02:20

 Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump's versions of events in the Ukraine affair. Jonah Green reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial [Video]McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

Skyler Henry reports on revelations about John Bolton escalating calls for witnesses during impeachment trial (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:30Published

Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments [Video]Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments

Zelden, a professor in the department of history and political science at Nova Southeastern University, discusses the latest developments in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bolton for Biden? Witness swap talk revived in wake of bombshell book manuscript

The jolting revelations from John Bolton’s manuscript revived on Capitol Hill talk of a witness swap as a way to hear from the former national security...
FOXNews.com

LIVE: President Trump’s impeachment trial opens in the US Senate

US President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial on Tuesday opened in the US Senate where the Republican leader faces charges of “high crimes and...
France 24


Tweets about this

antonio_hickman

Occupy Wall Street RT @Libertea2012: Lev Parnas has a ticket to attend President Trump's impeachment trial. But his court-ordered ankle monitor has gotten in… 8 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Lev Parnas has a ticket to attend President Trump's impeachment trial. But his court-ordered ankle monitor has gott… https://t.co/Z4xAP9qhn6 31 minutes ago

darryldean57

darryldeanwilliams Lev Parnas has a ticket to attend President Trump's impeachment trial. But his court-ordered ankle monitor has gott… https://t.co/yYoJOgpNFJ 34 minutes ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Ex-Trump supporter Lev Parnas wanted to attend the impeachment trial. But a judge won't let him remove his ankle mo… https://t.co/ItGQSiHedL 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.