Et tu, General? Ex-Trump chief of staff Kelly trusts Bolton, favors witnesses

Newsday Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Off the ledge of allegiance For Trump cheerleader Rush Limbaugh, whether John Bolton is telling the truth about a Ukraine quid pro quo is almost besides the point. "It's not the John Bolton I thought I knew, this kind of disloyalty," lamented the radio talker.
News video: Trump's Former Chief Of Staff John Kelly: 'I Believe John Bolton'

Trump's Former Chief Of Staff John Kelly: 'I Believe John Bolton' 00:47

 John Kelly commented on John Bolton's claim.

John Kelly Said He Believes John Bolton [Video]John Kelly Said He Believes John Bolton

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he trusts former national security adviser John Bolton. The New York Times published a segment of Bolton’s White House memoir, revealing details..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations [Video]GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump's versions of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published


Ex-Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly: ‘If John Bolton Says That in the Book I Believe John Bolton’

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has taken sides with John Bolton over President Donald Trump, saying that he believes the allegations in Bolton's...
John Kelly: ‘I believe John Bolton’

Trump’s former chief of staff talks up Bolton as an “honest guy” after the former national security adviser upends the impeachment trial.
john_stPete_FL

John L Herrick @realDonaldTrump Priebuscalling White House counsel Don McGahn to figure out what he should do. He knew it would be… https://t.co/uwdsMrIPig 2 minutes ago

ga_resister

GAResister RT @TheDemCoalition: Even General Kelly thinks #JohnBoltonMustTestify. Worse for Trump, his old babysitter pretty much called him a liar b… 4 minutes ago

BikerMike03flhr

Mike Rapert @ChildersP1 @aspindler4236 @PamAdam67507224 @CBSNews Yovanovitch didn't lie. Kent didn't lie. Lt. Col. Vindman didn… https://t.co/HHOdfhUC97 16 minutes ago

Gideon_ESQ

Gideon RT @RepMcGovern: President Trump’s own former Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, now says he believes John Bolton’s alarming allegations.… 21 minutes ago

