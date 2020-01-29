Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Donald Trump Holds Rally In New Jersey As Senate Impeachment Trial Moves Into New Phase

CBS 2 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
President Trump held a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, hours after his legal team concluded its defense of him in his Senate impeachment trial in Washington.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: President's Legal Team Takes Center Stage In Impeachment Hearings

President's Legal Team Takes Center Stage In Impeachment Hearings 01:43

 President Donald Trump responded to allegations made in a new book by his former national security advisor, John Bolton. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Jr. visits Gallatin to boost Hagerty US Senate bid [Video]Trump Jr. visits Gallatin to boost Hagerty US Senate bid

Donald Trump Jr. is coming to Gallatin to help raise money for Republican Bill Hagerty in his bid for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:23Published

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial [Video]McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

Skyler Henry reports on revelations about John Bolton escalating calls for witnesses during impeachment trial (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump holding rally in New Jersey as Senate impeachment trial continues

His legal team is mounting his defense in the Senate impeachment trial this week.
CBS News

Trump says he has 'great confidence in Senate'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had great confidence in the US Senate as it plunged into his impeachment trial. (Jan. 22)  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jewels4629

Julie Garner @realDonaldTrump Agreed... Get out.. We're rescuing the CONSTITUTION and taking back the White House. The Office of… https://t.co/l78jjul8l9 10 minutes ago

JohnC32116200

John Oregon Deplorican @BIastOffRocket @amandahoovernj Well, and here's a quote from Philly NBC affiliate "More than 12,000 people surge… https://t.co/lnGwkSo2JE 10 minutes ago

ciqii

Donald Hump RT @Bruno062418: 8/Potus: 54:00 "At stake in this present battle, is the SURVIVAL OF OUR NATION" that's directly from THIS VIDEO WILL GET… 23 minutes ago

Gtrealmacoy

iThinkWithMyhead @SarahKSilverman @LindseyGrahamSC @SenateGOP This make you question, if the President of the United States, Donald… https://t.co/Rtad7ZQtuu 24 minutes ago

Bruno062418

BrunoBarking 8/Potus: 54:00 "At stake in this present battle, is the SURVIVAL OF OUR NATION" that's directly from THIS VIDEO WI… https://t.co/21MCM4bS16 57 minutes ago

Bobbbo03

Like Follow Comment Subscribe REPLAY: President Donald Trump holds rally in Wildwood, NJ https://t.co/bHfjOjvHpN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.