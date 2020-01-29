Global  

President Donald Trump Holds Rally In New Jersey As Senate Impeachment Trial Moves Into New Phase

CBS 2 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
President Trump held a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, hours after his legal team concluded its defense of him in his Senate impeachment trial in Washington.
News video: President's Legal Team Takes Center Stage In Impeachment Hearings

President's Legal Team Takes Center Stage In Impeachment Hearings 01:43

 President Donald Trump responded to allegations made in a new book by his former national security advisor, John Bolton. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

