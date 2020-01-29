Global  

Reinstated Washington Post Reporter Calls Out Top Editor Marty Baron Over Kobe Bryant Tweet Suspension

The Wrap Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Reinstated Washington Post Reporter Calls Out Top Editor Marty Baron Over Kobe Bryant Tweet SuspensionIn a defiant public statement Tuesday night, Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez called out the paper’s top editor Martin Baron over the decision to suspend her for tweeting a factual article about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape trial on the day of his death.

In her statement Sonmez, who was suspended Monday and reinstated Tuesday afternoon, said that “Post reporters and employees, including myself, deserve to hear directly from Marty Baron on the newspaper’s handling of this matter.” She added that Baron’s conduct in particular has “unfortunately sown confusion” as to whether the paper lives up to its own commitment to truthful journalism.

Here is her statement in full:

“I believe that Washington Post reporters and employees, including myself, deserve to hear directly from Marty Baron on the newspaper’s handling of this matter.

Washington Post journalists endeavor to live up to the paper’s mission statement, which states, “The newspaper shall tell ALL the truth so far as it can learn it, concerning the important affairs of America and the world.” My suspension, and Mr. Baron’s Jan. 26 email warning me that my tweets about a matter of public record were “hurting this institution,” have unfortunately sown confusion about the depth of management’s commitment to this goal.

I hope Washington Post newsroom leaders will not only prioritize their employees’ safety in the face of threats of physical harm but also ensure that no journalist will be punished for speaking the truth.“

Sonmez’s suspension was widely condemned, including by the Washington Post’s own editorial union, which said in a scathing statement Monday: “We urge The Post to immediately provide Felicia with a security detail and take whatever other steps are necessary to ensure her safety, as it has done in the past when other reporters were subject to threats. The company should issue a statement condemning abuse of its reporters, allow Felicia to return to work, rescind whatever sanctions have been imposed and provide her with any resources she may request as she navigates this traumatic experience.”

More to come…
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Internet Thinks Trump's Kobe Bryant Tweet Is Eerily Similar To Obama's

Internet Thinks Trump's Kobe Bryant Tweet Is Eerily Similar To Obama's 00:47

 Social media has thoughts about President Trump's tweet about Kobe Bryant.

