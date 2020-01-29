Global  

Maryland cop charged with murder in shooting of handcuffed man

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Corporal Michael Owen Jr. is also being charged with manslaughter and associated weapons charges in the death of William Green.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Officer Charged With Shooting Handcuffed Man In Temple Hills [Video]Officer Charged With Shooting Handcuffed Man In Temple Hills

A Prince George's County police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a handcuffed man in Temple Hills Monday night.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:02Published

Man Admits To Maryland Money Bag Murder [Video]Man Admits To Maryland Money Bag Murder

A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a federal murder charge in the 2002 shooting of a worker at a Maryland business, a federal prosecutor said.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published


Tweets about this

dslayer057

Dslayer™️ RT @CNN: A police officer in Maryland was charged with murder after authorities say he shot an unarmed man seven times while he had him han… 4 seconds ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Maryland police officer charged with murder in killing of handcuffed man https://t.co/0YMHYzQmyP 20 seconds ago

BrianNolan1974

Brian Nolan Police Officer Charged With Murder in Killing of Handcuffed Suspect in Maryland - @nytimes https://t.co/icTKfUI10n 37 seconds ago

dwalshmedia

Jasperfyre 🌿🐾🍂 RT @BBCWorld: Maryland police officer charged with murder in killing of handcuffed man https://t.co/zKYZw4gTYM 50 seconds ago

Strettch57

growing RT @GardenerMiss: An Officer Who Shot A Handcuffed Man Inside A Cop Car Was Charged With Second-Degree Murder And Manslaughter https://t.co… 1 minute ago

mommy4ever4

mommy4ever RT @cnnbrk: A police officer in Maryland was charged with murder after authorities say he shot an unarmed man seven times while he had him… 2 minutes ago

catherinemccoin

Catherine Nacol-McCoin RT @shannonrwatts: A Maryland officer cuffed William Green’s arms behind his back and strapped him into a police cruiser. Officer Michael O… 3 minutes ago

