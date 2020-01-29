Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

White supremacist Dylann Roof appeals death penalty in church massacre

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
White supremacist Dylann Roof on Tuesday appealed his federal convictions and death sentence in the 2015 massacre of nine black church members in South Carolina, arguing that he was mentally ill when he represented himself at his capital trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Dylann Roof appeals death sentence for massacre at South Carolina black church

Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine black people at a South Carolina church in 2015, has appealed his conviction and death sentence, with lawyers...
Reuters

Dylann Roof appeals conviction, sentence in Charleston massacre

Roof's attorneys argue he was mentally ill when he represented himself at his capital trial.
CBS News


Tweets about this

BrowneLawOffice

Browne Law Office PC #DylannRoof appeals #deathpenalty in church shooting case claiming to suffering from #mentalillness when he represe… https://t.co/TOofmf1eUx 22 minutes ago

WOWT6News

WOWT 6 News White supremacist Dylann Roof argued that he was suffering from schizophrenia and other psychological disorders whe… https://t.co/eguZheCgtZ 26 minutes ago

JonathaniscuteK

Jflopp The Whale RT @Breaking911: JUST IN: White supremacist Dylann Roof appeals convictions, death sentence in killing of 9 black church members in South C… 26 minutes ago

ok_boomr

OKBoomer RT @MrMubinShaikh: White supremacist Dylann Roof appealed his federal convictions and death sentence in the 2015 massacre of nine Black chu… 43 minutes ago

MrMubinShaikh

Mubin Shaikh White supremacist Dylann Roof appealed his federal convictions and death sentence in the 2015 massacre of nine Blac… https://t.co/ysccA5YgcO 47 minutes ago

GrammiesSpot

Number4Yard RT @egavactip: Charleston white supremacist mass shooter Dylann Roof appeals his death sentence, claiming he was mentally ill at the time h… 49 minutes ago

ChiefCross

🎵 Eve 🎵 RT @NBCNews: White supremacist Dylann Roof has appealed his death sentence in the 2015 massacre of nine black church members in South Carol… 58 minutes ago

Jasminechic00

Jasmine Opperman White supremacist Dylann Roof on Tuesday appealed his federal convictions and death sentence in the 2015 massacre o… https://t.co/FESp7NCTIQ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.