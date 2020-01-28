Global  

Amid Coronavirus Scare, U.S. Counts Thousands Of Flu Deaths

NPR Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The CDC estimates at least 8,000 U.S. deaths from the flu so far this season. The same strategies to prevent the spread of this respiratory virus can help protect against the spread of coronavirus.
