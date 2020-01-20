Global  

Indiana boy dies after father's gun discharges during play wrestling, police say

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A 4-year-old Indiana died earlier this month when he was struck by a bullet that was fired from his father's gun as the two play-wrestled at their Bloomington home, police said.
 A California community is reeling after police say a two-year-old boy was killed by his own father over the weekend.

A three-year-old boy was hospitalized after he apparently shot himself in the leg accidentally Thursday, according to Cleveland police.

A father was arrested and charged after he rushed and tackled a high school wrestler during a match, according to a Kannapolis Police Department news release.

Recent related news from verified sources

Indiana 4-year-old dies after being shot while wrestling with father

A 4-year-old boy shot accidentally by a bullet from a gun that discharged while he was wrestling around with his father has died.  
USATODAY.com

1 -year-old Chicago toddler shot in parents’ gun struggle

A 1-year-old boy whose father claimed had been shot in the head by a gunman in the street was actually struck by a bullet as his parents struggled over a gun...
Seattle Times


