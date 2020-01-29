Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Murder suspect Fotis Dulos rushed to hospital after suicide attempt

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos is in critical condition this morning after being rushed to a nearby hospital after his attempted suicide. Dulos is charged with kidnapping and killing his estranged wife at their Connecticut home last May. Mola Lenghi has details on the Tuesday night scene where first responders worked to save his life.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt 03:27

 Fotis Dulos, the man charged with the murder of his estranged wife, apparently tried to take his own life Tuesday; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fotis Dulos Remains In Critical [Video]Fotis Dulos Remains In Critical

Fotis Dulos, a Connecticut man accused of murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, is in critical condition this morning after an apparent suicide attempt. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition At Bronx Medical Center After Apparent Suicide Attempt [Video]Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition At Bronx Medical Center After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center on Tuesday and remains there in critical condition after apparently trying to take his own life; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fotis Dulos In Critical Condition After Apparent Suicide Attempt At His Connecticut Home

The 52-year-old was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for an emergency bond revocation hearing.
CBS 2

Emergency Responders Treat Person At Fotis Dulos’ Home

Dulos is facing murder charges in the disappearance of Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos, who is presumed dead.
CBS 2


Tweets about this

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Fotis Dulos, suspect in Jennifer Dulos murder, critical after suicide attempt https://t.co/D4sXvdBwig https://t.co/DOsu18nWPM 16 minutes ago

AdamAWanderer

William Lawyer: Murder Suspect Fotis Dulos Attempted Suicide After 'Devastating News' https://t.co/7WxZbvJYIz 25 minutes ago

mrskurantowicz

Liz Kurantowicz RT @ChristineDempse: I have confirmed that Farmington police are continuing their investigation at the house of murder suspect Fotis Dulos,… 33 minutes ago

ChristineDempse

Christine Dempsey I have confirmed that Farmington police are continuing their investigation at the house of murder suspect Fotis Dul… https://t.co/Z4dVq2tQhG 41 minutes ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot RT @ABC7NY: Fotis Dulos, suspect in Jennifer Dulos murder, critical after suicide attempt https://t.co/aUhBpimgYH https://t.co/B6hDWPaDYg 43 minutes ago

DScapusio

Dan 'Love Star Wars' Scapusio 🇺🇾 RT @CBSThisMorning: Murder suspect Fotis Dulos is in critical condition this morning after being rushed to a nearby hospital after his atte… 45 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning Murder suspect Fotis Dulos is in critical condition this morning after being rushed to a nearby hospital after his… https://t.co/Dr9synw8fL 48 minutes ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot RT @ABC7NY: UPDATE: A bail hearing for Dulos is expected to go ahead today, despite the fact that his suicide attempt will prevent him from… 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.