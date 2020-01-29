Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A triple-homicide investigation in southern Florida prompted police Tuesday to issue an Amber Alert for a one-week old baby boy who was last seen at the same Miami-area home three women were found shot dead earlier this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: 3 women found dead in South Florida; Amber Alert issued for missing newborn

3 women found dead in South Florida; Amber Alert issued for missing newborn 00:34

 Police are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home, authorities said. Story: http://bit.ly/2GzQyiK

Recent related videos from verified sources

Search On For Weeks Old Baby Abducted By Father Later Found Dead [Video]Search On For Weeks Old Baby Abducted By Father Later Found Dead

CBS4's Amber Diaz reports the Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Ernesto Caballeiro was found inside a van Wednesday afternoon with injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:40Published

Search for newborn continues after dad of missing South Florida child found dead in Pasco County [Video]Search for newborn continues after dad of missing South Florida child found dead in Pasco County

The search continues for a missing week old baby from southwest Miami-Dade County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miami police searching for missing baby after three women found dead

An amber alert has been issued to find the newborn, believed to be with his father
Independent Also reported by •The AgeSeattle TimesCBS 2

Phoenix police: 3 children dead inside home

Phoenix police say three children have been pronounced dead inside a home. Police say the children, ages 3, 2 and 7 months, were found unresponsive and...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ARTHURGCARTER1

WORLD LEADER 1 ARTHUR GEORGE CARTER Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead https://t.co/n2axSW7a4P #FoxNews 2 hours ago

nicedays4it

Charlie Brown RT @nwgoboating: Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead https://t.co/2mleXfKa… 4 hours ago

newinformers

Duta Samphoo Lain Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead https://t.co/fbAwkQr16y 7 hours ago

gri26123302

Gri. Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead https://t.co/Om8aFp9Md4 8 hours ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead https://t.co/db9ySeVLik 8 hours ago

Buford330Leon

Leon RT @lonestarmango: @HarrietBaldwin Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead htt… 8 hours ago

Method8Corp

Method8inc.com/ Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead https://t.co/eVHue4bY8L 9 hours ago

Sisal13

Linda Aukschun Florida police issue Amber Alert for missing newborn last seen at home where 3 women found shot dead - Fox News… https://t.co/1Y0WUQkiGm 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.