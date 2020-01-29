Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997 on 737 Max costs

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Quarterly revenues plunged and losses surged as aircraft maker continues to deal with fallout from two crashes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997

Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997 01:23

 Boeing posted a surprise loss of $2.53 billion for 2019, the first annual loss in two decades, and warned costs related to the grounding of the 737 MAX jets hover near $19 billion. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing swings to annual loss as 737 MAX costs climb to $19 billion

Boeing Co expects nearly $19 billion in costs related to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets, the U.S. planemaker said on Wednesday as it swung to its first annual...
Reuters

Boeing swings to annual loss as 737 MAX costs near $19 billion

Boeing Co on Wednesday swung to its first annual loss since 1997 on mounting 737 MAX costs and indicated it would again cut production of its bigger 787...
Reuters


Tweets about this

ejgarcia93

EJ News Boeing posts first annual loss in more than 20 years as 737 Max crisis drags on @CNBC https://t.co/4NQI3m8TXr 19 minutes ago

AAI_panda1171

Gianluca Carpino RT @breakingavnews: Boeing posts first annual loss in 22 years because of 737 MAX crisis. https://t.co/g2k505gyWT https://t.co/dx9JZO1FjH 26 minutes ago

fgstiehl

Freddie Stiehl RT @GretaLWall: #MarketWatch $BA posts its first annual profit loss in more than two decades. In the 4th quarter, Boeing reported a loss o… 31 minutes ago

breakingavnews

Breaking Aviation News Boeing posts first annual loss in 22 years because of 737 MAX crisis. https://t.co/g2k505gyWT https://t.co/dx9JZO1FjH 34 minutes ago

4Ransomm

Will Ransom Boeing posts first annual loss in more than 20 years as 737 Max crisis drags on @CNBC https://t.co/xKd9h2GRtK 38 minutes ago

GretaLWall

Greta Wall #MarketWatch $BA posts its first annual profit loss in more than two decades. In the 4th quarter, Boeing reported… https://t.co/0Vwh5h5jGN 41 minutes ago

rstintegrity1

Robert Thomas 737 Max costs double, Boeing posts first loss in 2 decades https://t.co/lO8lEHzVxI 47 minutes ago

marketcheetah

Market Cheetah Boeing posts first annual loss in more than two decades as 737 Max crisis drags on https://t.co/PGWZoKVMNt 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.