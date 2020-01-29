Global  

Chris Doleman, Hall of Fame defensive end, dies at age 58

Denver Post Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, who became one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58.
News video: Former Pitt Star Chris Doleman Dies At Age 58

Former Pitt Star Chris Doleman Dies At Age 58 00:35

 After a two-year battle with brain cancer, former Pitt Football defensive end Chris Doleman has died at age 58.

Hall of Fame defensive end Doleman dies at 58 after cancer battle

Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, who ranks fifth on the NFL's all-time sack list, died of cancer Tuesday night at age 58.
Reuters

Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman dies at age 58 after battle with cancer

Doleman, who starred for the Vikings, Falcons and 49ers, was a dominant defensive force for over a decade
CBS Sports


1490SportsBet

AM 1490 Sports Betting Radio RT @AdamSchefter: Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman died Tuesday night after a battle with cancer, the Pro Football Hall of Fame ann… 3 seconds ago

goofmon

🍅 RT @RapSheet: Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman died late last night after a battle with brain cancer, the #Vikings confirmed. He wa… 9 seconds ago

the_memorypage

NoT🖤ForgotteN RT @cnnbrk: Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman is dead at 58 https://t.co/cXH8kzofmu https://t.co/L1nv2isDv7 51 seconds ago

RAMSEYUNKNOWN

RAMSEY_UNKNOWN SR HOF defensive end Doleman dies at age 58 https://t.co/E2WGaFoY8h via @ESPN App https://t.co/FBKA1nQGE5 1 minute ago

dougkeklak

Dougie RT @Pitt_FB: Today, we mourn the loss of a legendary, Hall of Fame player – and an even better man. Chris Doleman, 1961-2020. https://t.… 1 minute ago

blong1279

Die-hard 49er RT @Random49ers: #49ers DE Chris Doleman (1996-98) had 38 sacks during his time with SF. He is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He died… 1 minute ago

SdOceanSea

🥜🌹DS RT @ChrisBiderman: President of the Hall of Fame, David Baker, released a statement on the passing of HOF defensive end Chris Doleman, who… 2 minutes ago

faceman68

Kevin Facey RT @rolandsmartin: Hall of Fame DE Chris Doleman dies at age 58 from brain cancer https://t.co/PvCFrTDR3n 2 minutes ago

