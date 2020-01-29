Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: 2 More Accusers Expected On The Stand Today

CBS 2 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping an unnamed woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on then-production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Shares Graphic Details From The Stand 01:49

 The former production assistant took the stand Monday in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial during the fourth day of testimony. CBS2's Alice Gainer.

Harvey Weinstein trial moves swiftly, with more accusers on deck

Harvey Weinstein's trial is moving at a faster pace than predicted, with three more of his accusers expected to testify before the end of the week.
CBC.ca Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle TimesCBS 2USATODAY.comNYTimes.com

Waitress turned model expected to take the stand at Weinstein's rape trial

A woman who has claimed Harvey Weinstein lured her into his home under the pretense of reading a script and then raped her is expected to take the stand in the...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News

Tweets about this

EXYZ14

EXYZ Two more accusers to testify against Harvey Weinstein at his trial https://t.co/D68PsksGst https://t.co/cz5olTc12y 2 minutes ago

CosmosOpoku6

Cosmos Opoku RT @nytimes: Two more women, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff, are expected to testify that Harvey Weinstein attacked them in his rape trial t… 2 minutes ago

PegMargoAnn

Peg 🌊🇺🇸 Stronger to Be Kind Two more accusers to testify against Harvey Weinstein at his trial | Daily Mail Online ➡️ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ THIS i… https://t.co/dgYUGQkeKo 7 minutes ago

edwardsdna

Donna Edwards #metoo #harveyweinstein Two more accusers set to testify against Harvey Weinstein in New York rape trial… https://t.co/LEZHIlfaLi 9 minutes ago

JerryDHanley

Deplorable Jerry RT @BoSnerdley: Two more accusers expected to testify in Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/9fTmztsQSU 11 minutes ago

nytimes

The New York Times Two more women, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff, are expected to testify that Harvey Weinstein attacked them in his r… https://t.co/bNbKXzBaeW 11 minutes ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Two more accusers expected to testify in Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/9fTmztsQSU 15 minutes ago

