Republican Congressman Doug Collins announces Senate run

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
GOP Congressman Doug Collins announced he would run for the Senate in Georgia, setting up a showdown with Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.
Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from New York who was an early backer of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $200,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to..

Interview: Texas Republican Congressional Candidate Genevieve Collins [Video]Interview: Texas Republican Congressional Candidate Genevieve Collins

Genevieve Collins is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately unseating incumbent Democratic Congressman Colin Allred in Texas' 32nd Congressional District.

Recent related news from verified sources

Georgia’s Collins to challenge newly sworn-in GOP senator

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced Wednesday that he’s running for a U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican, setting up a battle that...
Seattle Times

Doug Collins, a Trump Ally, Is Expected to Run for Georgia Senate

Mr. Collins plans to challenge a fellow Republican, Senator Kelly Loeffler, in this fall’s special election for one of Georgia’s Senate seats.
NYTimes.com

