EU to repatriate 600 citizens seeking to flee China virus
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is working to repatriate about 600 citizens from 14 EU countries seeking to leave China because of a spreading new virus that has already killed more than 130 people. European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday that the situation with the deadly virus centered […]
