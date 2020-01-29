Global  

PETA calls for replacing Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day with a robot groundhog

Delawareonline
PETA wants The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to break from tradition, and is calling for an AI Punxsutawney Phil.
 
News video: PETA: Retire 'Long-Suffering' Punxsutawney Phil, Replace Him With Animatronics

PETA: Retire 'Long-Suffering' Punxsutawney Phil, Replace Him With Animatronics 00:30

 PETA wants some big changes made to a longstanding Groundhog Day tradition.

