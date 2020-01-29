Global  

Democrats double down on push for witnesses

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump shifts to questions from senators, Democrats double down on their push for witnesses. (Jan. 29)
 
News video: Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No

Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No 05:10

 Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote for witnesses, it is unlikely Democrats will have the support.

PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses [Video]PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses

Witnesses can play a pivotal role in any criminal trial but Senate Democrats and Republicans disagree over the need for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial.

GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses [Video]GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses

GOP National Spokesperson Liz Harrington claimed Democrats should have subpoenaed witnesses, despite the House notably issuing subpoenas during the initial inquiry.

GOP shows little desire for witnesses ahead of critical vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the Senate appear unmoved by the Democratic push for witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial despite...
Seattle Times

Impeachment Trial Entering Final Phase After Day 2 Of Questions

Watch VideoSenators spent a second day writing questions for Chief Justice John Roberts to ask aloud to Democratic impeachment managers and the president's...
Newsy

mikeqc1975

Mike Sullivan Democrats double down on push for witnesses https://t.co/23O89usj1M via @YahooNews 3 days ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Democrats double down on push for witnesses: As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump shifts to questions from senato… 3 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Democrats double down on push for witnesses: As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump shifts to questions… https://t.co/gwRkqBKkcU 3 days ago

bajasuz

suzann tucker Democrats double down on push for witnesses https://t.co/7JfZaQPkXk 3 days ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Democrats double down on push for witnesses https://t.co/Z3xdzHfct0 https://t.co/baUHlsZinQ 3 days ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Democrats double down on push for witnesses https://t.co/SfXYc0ygBO 3 days ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Democrats double down on push for witnesses https://t.co/ma9hMiTmMd 3 days ago

