Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases

cbs4.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The chance that two satellites on a possible collision course collide over Pittsburgh has increased.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: 2 Satellites To Collide Above Pittsburgh

2 Satellites To Collide Above Pittsburgh 00:42

 Two satellites may be on a collision course in space right over Pittsburgh!

Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh [Video]2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh

Two satellites directly above our heads in Pittsburgh might collide tomorrow; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:13Published

Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday [Video]Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday

Two decommissioned satellites are headed for a close encounter on January 29th over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While not a threat to us on Earth, it increases the risk of debris hitting important..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and people on the ground may see it

A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and people on the ground may see it· A dead NASA telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of crashing in space above Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening. ·...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

El_TunneL

Nick Legrek RT @Luv_Miami: Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases https://t.co/KkkIOYD9hV 11 minutes ago

Luv_Miami

Luv Miami Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases https://t.co/KkkIOYD9hV 12 minutes ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Chances satellites collide above Pittsburgh increases https://t.co/UGnucQkwN6 15 minutes ago

ES_Digistar

Evans & Sutherland There is an approximately 1-in-100 chance that the two satellites will collide at 6:39 p.m. Eastern Jan. 29 an alti… https://t.co/RlyDAAiiDr 25 minutes ago

Bankofisland

Bank of island RT @ForbesScience: Two decades-old dead satellites have a small chance of colliding in low-earth orbit above the United States on Wednesday… 47 minutes ago

boogie_on_ivy

👑 Jennifer Walters Dances 👑 There's ~1-in-100 chance two satellites collide tonight right above our town so you bet I'm excited #smash https://t.co/IwsUnjhYJQ 7 hours ago

MikeCam72210071

Mike Campbell RT @KDKA: Scientists are hoping for a near-miss, but there is a 1-in-100 chance that 2 satellites could collide above Pittsburgh tomorrow.… 7 hours ago

KDKA

KDKA Scientists are hoping for a near-miss, but there is a 1-in-100 chance that 2 satellites could collide above Pittsbu… https://t.co/VCjZhH872d 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.