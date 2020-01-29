Global  

Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases

cbs4.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The chance that two satellites on a possible collision course collide over Pittsburgh has increased.
Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases

Chance Satellites Collide Above Pittsburgh Increases

 The chance that two satellites on a possible collision course collide over Pittsburgh has increased, KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

Two Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh Wednesday [Video]Two Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh Wednesday

Two satellites are on a possible collision course over Pittsburgh, and we have a front row seat, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh [Video]2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh

Two satellites directly above our heads in Pittsburgh might collide tomorrow; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

CBS: Two Satellites Might Collide in 'Amazing Show'

Experts have estimated there is now a one in 20 chance two satellites are going to collide over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, potentially creating "an amazing...
Newsmax

A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and people on the ground may see it

A dead NASA space telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of colliding over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and people on the ground may see it· A dead NASA telescope and an old Air Force satellite have a 1-in-10 chance of crashing in space above Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening. ·...
Business Insider


