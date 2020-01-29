Global  

Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Joe Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

cbs4.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A political ad in Iowa that attacks the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and accuses former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption was bought and paid for by Florida's Senator Rick Scott.
News video: Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Biden Attack Ad In Iowa 00:25

 A political ad Iowa which attacks the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and accuses former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption was bought and paid for by Florida's Senator Rick Scott. Ken Molestina reports.

Final Push Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses [Video]Final Push Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

A new poll shows Joe Biden with a lead in Iowa ahead of the nation’s first 2020 contest. But half of likely caucusgoers say they’re open to choosing a different candidate.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:50Published

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus [Video]Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published


WATCH: Bernie Sanders Supporters Singing Civil Rights Anthem Take Over Biden’s Iowa Office

WATCH: Bernie Sanders Supporters Singing Civil Rights Anthem Take Over Biden’s Iowa OfficeA group backing Bernie Sanders took over Joe Biden's statewide Iowa headquarters while singing "This Little Light of Mine," a hymn that was adapted into an...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters

keys_reen

Reen Keys RT @HuffPostPol: "I'm ashamed that you are my Senator," one Twitter user fired back at the Florida Republican. https://t.co/O4SCZHmMmm 13 seconds ago

Rangerjoe63Dot

HoldYourHeadHigh RT @timothypmurphy: Biden switches to Rick Scott: "Think about that. The senator from Florida. Sitting in Washington has decided to start r… 17 seconds ago

StevenBourland

Steven Bourland RT @josephabondy: Good evening, Senator Rick Scott @SenRickScott. (202) 224-5274. The people of Florida and #AmericansWantAFairTrial, inclu… 30 seconds ago

KchrisKristin

kristin - #acrogirl RT @craigtimes: In secret recording, @realDonaldTrump talks with #LevParnas about then-#Florida gov Rick Scott & Parnas' role in campaign t… 6 minutes ago

KimWeinberg8

Kimchi🔯NeverAgain🇺🇸 RT @josephabondy: Another @GOP senator/juror, Rick Scott of Florida, with Lev Parnas. Call the witnesses, cross-examine them, have a fair t… 9 minutes ago

Craig_Schaffer

Craig Schaffer @SenRickScott Haven't you done enough against our country, enviornment and healthcare system? 'Rick Scott, who’s i… https://t.co/8bEOO7mRij 12 minutes ago

Sand4d1

Sandi F RT @ArletteSaenz: @JoeBiden .@JoeBiden once again brings up Joni Ernst's comments & now also Rick Scott running ads about him in Iowa: A se… 17 minutes ago

GisonniFrank

Frank Gisonni RT @HuffPost: "I'm ashamed that you are my Senator," one Twitter user fired back at the Florida Republican. https://t.co/6UJyALdyaY 20 minutes ago

